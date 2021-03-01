The key reasons why Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) is -70.40% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 26, 2021, Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) set off with pace as it heaved 16.25% to $10.59. During the day, the stock rose to $13.75 and sunk to $9.055 before settling in for the price of $9.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AUVI posted a 52-week range of $4.52-$35.78.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 288.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $72.44 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.82.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 26 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +35.59, operating margin was +15.04 and Pretax Margin of +31.17.

Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances industry. Applied UV Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.90%, in contrast to 1.00% institutional ownership.

Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +30.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Applied UV Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 288.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.22 in the upcoming year.

Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Applied UV Inc. (AUVI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.07. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 144.87.

In the same vein, AUVI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.19, a figure that is expected to reach 0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Applied UV Inc. (AUVI)

Going through the that latest performance of [Applied UV Inc., AUVI]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.14 million was inferior to the volume of 3.92 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.24% While, its Average True Range was 2.64.

Raw Stochastic average of Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.42%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 18.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 585.51% that was higher than 246.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.