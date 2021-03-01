W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) is predicted to post EPS of -0.26 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE: WTI) open the trading on February 26, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.90% to $3.29. During the day, the stock rose to $3.34 and sunk to $3.06 before settling in for the price of $3.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WTI posted a 52-week range of $1.07-$3.97.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -10.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 40.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -70.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $141.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $92.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $470.70 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.30.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 291 employees. It has generated 1,838,131 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 249,880. The stock had 5.48 Receivables turnover and 0.57 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +32.46, operating margin was +22.16 and Pretax Margin of -0.21.

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. W&T Offshore Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 34.10%, in contrast to 32.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 09, this organization’s Chairman, CEO & President bought 190,849 shares at the rate of 2.15, making the entire transaction reach 410,306 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 47,582,308. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 08, Company’s Chairman, CEO & President bought 346,358 for 2.15, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 744,670. This particular insider is now the holder of 47,391,459 in total.

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.26) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +13.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

W&T Offshore Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -70.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.01 in the upcoming year.

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE: WTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.27, and its Beta score is 3.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.17. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.94.

In the same vein, WTI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.40, a figure that is expected to reach -0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI)

[W&T Offshore Inc., WTI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.80% While, its Average True Range was 0.20.

Raw Stochastic average of W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.82%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 78.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 48.99% that was lower than 86.91% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.