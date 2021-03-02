Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) is 12.10% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) flaunted slowness of -4.81% at $196.42, as the Stock market unbolted on March 01, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $199.69 and sunk to $192.62 before settling in for the price of $206.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ABNB posted a 52-week range of $121.50-$219.94.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 88.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $530.36 million, simultaneously with a float of $94.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $104.17 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $176.65.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 5465 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +74.07, operating margin was -100.69 and Pretax Margin of -138.59.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Airbnb Inc. industry. Airbnb Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.50%, in contrast to 79.70% institutional ownership.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$10.84 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$9.16) by -$1.68. This company achieved a net margin of -135.71 while generating a return on equity of -437.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 88.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.65 in the upcoming year.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Airbnb Inc. (ABNB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 15.88. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 28.73.

In the same vein, ABNB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.76, a figure that is expected to reach -1.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Airbnb Inc. (ABNB)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Airbnb Inc., ABNB]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 6.58 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.51% While, its Average True Range was 16.06.