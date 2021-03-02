Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $25.64M

By Steve Mayer
Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) flaunted slowness of -4.11% at $3.97, as the Stock market unbolted on March 01, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $4.1999 and sunk to $3.96 before settling in for the price of $4.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BBD posted a 52-week range of $2.62-$6.15.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.51%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 23.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $8.84 billion, simultaneously with a float of $6.34 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $35.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.24.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 89575 employees. It has generated 2,306,051 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -3.86 and Pretax Margin of +2.46.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.11) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +8.01 while generating a return on equity of 11.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Banco Bradesco S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 23.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.57 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -2.51% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19.

In the same vein, BBD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.70, a figure that is expected to reach 0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Banco Bradesco S.A., BBD]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 28.5 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.20.

Raw Stochastic average of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.42%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 48.90% that was lower than 49.40% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

