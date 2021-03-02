BlackBerry Limited (BB) Moves 8.56% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

By Zach King
Top Picks

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) open the trading on March 01, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 8.56% to $10.91. During the day, the stock rose to $11.25 and sunk to $10.29 before settling in for the price of $10.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BB posted a 52-week range of $2.70-$28.77.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was -20.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -281.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $562.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $555.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.45 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.55.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 3647 employees. It has generated 375,870 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -54,935. The stock had 4.54 Receivables turnover and 0.27 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +55.19, operating margin was -16.25 and Pretax Margin of -14.23.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. BlackBerry Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.20%, in contrast to 56.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 20, this organization’s EVP, Ent. Products & VAS sold 20,000 shares at the rate of 12.95, making the entire transaction reach 259,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 218,462. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 20, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 32,954 for 13.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 428,732. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 11/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.01) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -14.62 while generating a return on equity of -5.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -281.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.15 in the upcoming year.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BlackBerry Limited (BB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.98. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.69. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 115.22.

In the same vein, BB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.49, a figure that is expected to reach 0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BlackBerry Limited (BB)

[BlackBerry Limited, BB] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.56% While, its Average True Range was 1.42.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of BlackBerry Limited (BB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.59%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 31.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 79.17% that was lower than 146.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

The Facts You Need to Know about Itron Inc. (ITRI) Moving Forward

Markets Briefing Steve Mayer - 0
Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) released a positive update for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020. This quarter was highlighted by a record portfolio of...
Read more

One stock you can’t skip: Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]

Today's Spotlight Shaun Noe - 0
Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) stock prices have grown nearly 1,000% in the past 12 months. Despite this, some analysts feel that the shares have...
Read more

What the sentiment indicator is Signaling: CEVA Inc (CEVA)

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA) reported its fourth-quarter report on Tuesday, February 16; the company signed 21 new agreements generating record revenues. CEVA provides OEMs with...
Read more

A Stock Check: Which direction Pinterest Inc (PINS) will move from here?

Markets Briefing Shaun Noe - 0
The social networking company Pinterest Inc (PINS) rose 226% in the past year. If the price has increased significantly, is it worthwhile to acquire...
Read more

Why Should Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) Be On Your Radar?

Trading Directions Shaun Noe - 0
Growing demand for laptops has allowed Synaptics Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNA) to expand its touchpad sales. The company becomes a technology leader in its narrow...
Read more

Related Stories

Top Picks

Facebook Inc. (FB) return on Assets touches 19.92: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Zach King - 0
Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) started the day on March 01, 2021, with a price increase of 2.83% at $264.91. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Top Picks

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) EPS is poised to hit -1.97 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Zach King - 0
As on March 01, 2021, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.98% to $29.85. During...
Read more
Top Picks

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) average volume reaches $21.32M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Zach King - 0
Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) established initial surge of 1.90% at $1.07, as the Stock market unbolted on March 01, 2021. During the day,...
Read more
Top Picks

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) volume hits 24.05 million: A New Opening for Investors

Zach King - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 01, 2021, Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) set off with pace as it heaved 1.61%...
Read more
Top Picks

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) latest performance of 1.96% is not what was on cards

Zach King - 0
Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) started the day on March 01, 2021, with a price increase of 1.96% at $236.94. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Top Picks

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $45.92M

Zach King - 0
As on March 01, 2021, Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX: SENS) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.46% to $3.47. During the day,...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.