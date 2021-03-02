Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) went up 3.28% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) started the day on March 01, 2021, with a price increase of 3.28% at $54.45. During the day, the stock rose to $54.71 and sunk to $52.88 before settling in for the price of $52.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CMCSA posted a 52-week range of $31.70-$53.60.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Communication Services sector firm’s annual sales growth was 6.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -19.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.58 billion, simultaneously with a float of $4.53 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $247.15 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $51.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $45.73.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Entertainment Industry. Comcast Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 85.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 11, this organization’s Sr. EVP sold 181,281 shares at the rate of 52.75, making the entire transaction reach 9,562,029 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 644,116. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 28, Company’s Director sold 2,000 for 49.97, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 99,948. This particular insider is now the holder of 12,170 in total.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.48) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -19.60% and is forecasted to reach 3.59 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.35% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Comcast Corporation (CMCSA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.26. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.91, and its Beta score is 1.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.39. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.65.

In the same vein, CMCSA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.28, a figure that is expected to reach 0.58 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA), its last 5-days Average volume was 20.07 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 18.35 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.94% While, its Average True Range was 1.26.

Raw Stochastic average of Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.11%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 92.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.29% that was lower than 28.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.