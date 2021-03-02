Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) 14-day ATR is 1.42: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

As on March 01, 2021, Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) got off with the flyer as it spiked 15.65% to $7.98. During the day, the stock rose to $8.19 and sunk to $7.20 before settling in for the price of $6.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EBON posted a 52-week range of $3.80-$14.95.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $92.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $83.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $737.43 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.11.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 212 employees. It has generated 380,000 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -147,747. The stock had 3.22 Receivables turnover and 0.94 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -28.02, operating margin was -46.43 and Pretax Margin of -37.29.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry. Ebang International Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.69%, in contrast to 0.80% institutional ownership.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -38.88 while generating a return on equity of -106.61.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.54.

Technical Analysis of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Ebang International Holdings Inc., EBON], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 24.43 million was better the volume of 19.1 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.43% While, its Average True Range was 1.64.

Raw Stochastic average of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.16%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 32.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 243.24% that was higher than 148.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

