Fisker Inc. (FSR) is 67.56% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) flaunted slowness of -3.93% at $27.38, as the Stock market unbolted on March 01, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $29.1647 and sunk to $25.10 before settling in for the price of $28.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FSR posted a 52-week range of $8.70-$29.27.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 232.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $144.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $133.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.59, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.05.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Fisker Inc. industry. Fisker Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.60%, in contrast to 40.80% institutional ownership.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.05) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Fisker Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 232.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in the upcoming year.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Fisker Inc. (FSR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.57.

In the same vein, FSR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.02, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Fisker Inc. (FSR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Fisker Inc., FSR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 17.69 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.99% While, its Average True Range was 3.14.

Raw Stochastic average of Fisker Inc. (FSR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.81%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 87.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 197.93% that was higher than 127.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

