JanOne Inc. (JAN) volume hits 1.49 million: A New Opening for Investors

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) open the trading on March 01, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 3.43% to $8.75. During the day, the stock rose to $9.8467 and sunk to $8.50 before settling in for the price of $8.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JAN posted a 52-week range of $2.01-$31.83.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -23.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -64.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -80.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.98 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.85.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 154 employees. It has generated 168,736 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -57,519. The stock had 5.59 Receivables turnover and 1.09 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +10.85, operating margin was -35.42 and Pretax Margin of -43.20.

JanOne Inc. (JAN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Waste Management industry. JanOne Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.40%, in contrast to 1.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 05, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 4,112 shares at the rate of 8.65, making the entire transaction reach 35,569 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 32,933. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 03, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,469 for 3.61, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,303. This particular insider is now the holder of 37,045 in total.

JanOne Inc. (JAN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -34.09 while generating a return on equity of -74.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

JanOne Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -80.80%.

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for JanOne Inc. (JAN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.66.

In the same vein, JAN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -6.35.

Technical Analysis of JanOne Inc. (JAN)

[JanOne Inc., JAN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.10% While, its Average True Range was 1.86.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of JanOne Inc. (JAN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.56%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 39.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 158.00% that was higher than 142.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.