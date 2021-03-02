Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) EPS is poised to hit -0.05 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Steve Mayer
Markets

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) open the trading on March 01, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 22.95% to $9.91. During the day, the stock rose to $10.39 and sunk to $9.1545 before settling in for the price of $8.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LIZI posted a 52-week range of $1.95-$16.75.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -375.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $46.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $22.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $518.49 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.68.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 641 employees. It has generated 266,548 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -30,018. The stock had 167.82 Receivables turnover and 6.25 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +22.91, operating margin was -12.01 and Pretax Margin of -11.26.

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.05) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -11.26 while generating a return on equity of -876.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lizhi Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -375.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.38 in the upcoming year.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lizhi Inc. (LIZI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.91. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.31.

In the same vein, LIZI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.81, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lizhi Inc. (LIZI)

[Lizhi Inc., LIZI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.72% While, its Average True Range was 1.94.

Raw Stochastic average of Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.78%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 21.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 172.95% that was lower than 208.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

