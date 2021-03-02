Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) return on Assets touches -1.98: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

By Zach King
Top Picks

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 01, 2021, Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) set off with pace as it heaved 1.79% to $12.51. During the day, the stock rose to $12.94 and sunk to $12.342 before settling in for the price of $12.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LUMN posted a 52-week range of $8.16-$16.60.

The Communication Services sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 3.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -22.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 76.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.08 billion, simultaneously with a float of $975.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.57 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.32, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.43.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 39000 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 531,077 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -31,590. The stock had 9.48 Receivables turnover and 0.33 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.42, operating margin was +17.40 and Pretax Margin of -3.78.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry. Lumen Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 77.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 17, this organization’s Director sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 10.21, making the entire transaction reach 102,100 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 55,880.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.3) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -5.95 while generating a return on equity of -10.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 76.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.39 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -22.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.66. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.05.

In the same vein, LUMN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.14, a figure that is expected to reach 0.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Lumen Technologies Inc., LUMN]. Its last 5-days volume of 12.93 million was inferior to the volume of 16.51 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.76% While, its Average True Range was 0.52.

Raw Stochastic average of Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.44%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 74.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.96% that was lower than 71.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

