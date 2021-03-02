Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $23.47M

By Zach King
Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) started the day on March 01, 2021, with a price increase of 3.87% at $27.64. During the day, the stock rose to $28.279 and sunk to $27.01 before settling in for the price of $26.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OXY posted a 52-week range of $8.52-$34.63.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of 1.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -45.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -122.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $929.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $928.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $25.87 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.96, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.25.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 14400 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +6.24, operating margin was -7.06 and Pretax Margin of -88.19.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 69.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 25, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 13.43, making the entire transaction reach 134,300 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 168,092. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 08, Company’s Former Senior Vice President sold 11,839 for 23.97, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 283,781. This particular insider is now the holder of 35,000 in total.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported -$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.59) by -$0.19. This company achieved a net margin of -75.99 while generating a return on equity of -51.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -122.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.80 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -5.15% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -45.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.44.

In the same vein, OXY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -15.84, a figure that is expected to reach -0.36 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY), its last 5-days Average volume was 21.87 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 20.65 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.52% While, its Average True Range was 1.72.

Raw Stochastic average of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.83%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 77.34% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 59.54% that was lower than 81.49% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

