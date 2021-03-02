Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as 500.com Limited (WBAI) last week performance was 2.39%

As on March 01, 2021, 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) got off with the flyer as it spiked 16.04% to $24.89. During the day, the stock rose to $25.00 and sunk to $22.43 before settling in for the price of $21.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WBAI posted a 52-week range of $2.51-$35.00.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -26.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 65.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $43.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.05 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.92.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 171 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +23.11, operating margin was -891.35 and Pretax Margin of -980.76.

500.com Limited (WBAI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Gambling industry. 500.com Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.56%, in contrast to 9.20% institutional ownership.

500.com Limited (WBAI) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2015, the company posted -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -1023.27 while generating a return on equity of -44.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

500.com Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 65.80%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.75% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 500.com Limited (WBAI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 308.05.

In the same vein, WBAI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.80.

Technical Analysis of 500.com Limited (WBAI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [500.com Limited, WBAI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.16 million was lower the volume of 1.16 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.25% While, its Average True Range was 3.93.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of 500.com Limited (WBAI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.85%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 41.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 219.76% that was higher than 162.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.