Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO) last week performance was -44.96%

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) started the day on March 01, 2021, with a price decrease of -7.89% at $5.95. During the day, the stock rose to $6.85 and sunk to $5.90 before settling in for the price of $6.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SINO posted a 52-week range of $1.37-$12.28.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -10.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -60.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -111.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $12.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $92.82 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.81.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 19 employees. It has generated 326,798 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -822,645. The stock had 1.31 Receivables turnover and 0.50 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +43.71, operating margin was -36.10 and Pretax Margin of -271.46.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics Industry. Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 22.00%, in contrast to 0.10% institutional ownership.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2019, the organization reported -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.01) by -$0.44. This company achieved a net margin of -251.73 while generating a return on equity of -122.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.76. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 16.28.

In the same vein, SINO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.37.

Technical Analysis of Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.96 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.66 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.12% While, its Average True Range was 1.73.

Raw Stochastic average of Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.17%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 210.59% that was higher than 208.01% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.