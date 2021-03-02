Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) 14-day ATR is 4.42: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) open the trading on March 01, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 7.24% to $17.34. During the day, the stock rose to $17.46 and sunk to $15.27 before settling in for the price of $16.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WKHS posted a 52-week range of $1.32-$42.96.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 16.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 21.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $120.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $112.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.44 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $27.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.44.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 81 employees. It has generated 4,649 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -458,800. The stock had 8.43 Receivables turnover and 0.01 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -1452.17, operating margin was -6338.12 and Pretax Margin of -9868.98.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. Workhorse Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.60%, in contrast to 39.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 16, this organization’s Director sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 35.98, making the entire transaction reach 179,900 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 126,390. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 01, Company’s CEO and President sold 25,000 for 35.97, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 899,250. This particular insider is now the holder of 320,085 in total.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.13) by $3.35. This company achieved a net margin of -9868.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Workhorse Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 21.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in the upcoming year.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3484.35.

In the same vein, WKHS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.48, a figure that is expected to reach -0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)

[Workhorse Group Inc., WKHS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.82% While, its Average True Range was 4.33.

Raw Stochastic average of Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.89%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 16.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 287.53% that was higher than 160.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.