Altria Group Inc. (MO) EPS growth this year is 5.00%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) established initial surge of 0.40% at $44.72, as the Stock market unbolted on March 02, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $45.13 and sunk to $44.54 before settling in for the price of $44.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MO posted a 52-week range of $30.95-$45.34.

The Consumer Defensive sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 0.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.39%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.86 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.86 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $85.07 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $42.43, while the 200-day Moving Average is $41.00.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 7300 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +83.80, operating margin was +73.47 and Pretax Margin of +33.06.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Altria Group Inc. industry. Altria Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 61.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 16, this organization’s Sr. VP, Chief HR Off. & CCO sold 11,500 shares at the rate of 40.98, making the entire transaction reach 471,290 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 140,319.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $1.02) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +21.31 while generating a return on equity of 97.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.00% and is forecasted to reach 4.88 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.58% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.39% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Altria Group Inc. (MO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.32. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.68.

In the same vein, MO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.46, a figure that is expected to reach 1.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.88 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Altria Group Inc. (MO)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Altria Group Inc., MO]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 8.04 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.06% While, its Average True Range was 0.85.

Raw Stochastic average of Altria Group Inc. (MO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.51%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 73.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 16.72% that was lower than 22.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

