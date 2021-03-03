Ayro Inc. (AYRO) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 4.09

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 02, 2021, Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.06% to $6.96. During the day, the stock rose to $7.45 and sunk to $6.81 before settling in for the price of $7.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AYRO posted a 52-week range of $1.80-$11.50.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -48.13%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 77.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $23.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $241.30 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.20, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.77.

Ayro Inc. (AYRO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. Ayro Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.10%, in contrast to 10.20% institutional ownership.

Ayro Inc. (AYRO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ayro Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 77.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in the upcoming year.

Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ayro Inc. (AYRO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 16.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.03. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.63, and its Beta score is 4.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 249.79.

In the same vein, AYRO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.65, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ayro Inc. (AYRO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Ayro Inc., AYRO]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.02 million was inferior to the volume of 5.85 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.08% While, its Average True Range was 1.01.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of Ayro Inc. (AYRO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.67%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 20.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 218.81% that was higher than 154.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

The Facts You Need to Know about Itron Inc. (ITRI) Moving Forward

Markets Briefing Steve Mayer - 0
Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) released a positive update for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020. This quarter was highlighted by a record portfolio of...
Read more

One stock you can’t skip: Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]

Today's Spotlight Shaun Noe - 0
Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) stock prices have grown nearly 1,000% in the past 12 months. Despite this, some analysts feel that the shares have...
Read more

What the sentiment indicator is Signaling: CEVA Inc (CEVA)

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA) reported its fourth-quarter report on Tuesday, February 16; the company signed 21 new agreements generating record revenues. CEVA provides OEMs with...
Read more

A Stock Check: Which direction Pinterest Inc (PINS) will move from here?

Markets Briefing Shaun Noe - 0
The social networking company Pinterest Inc (PINS) rose 226% in the past year. If the price has increased significantly, is it worthwhile to acquire...
Read more

Why Should Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) Be On Your Radar?

Trading Directions Shaun Noe - 0
Growing demand for laptops has allowed Synaptics Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNA) to expand its touchpad sales. The company becomes a technology leader in its narrow...
Read more

Related Stories

Company News

NantKwest Inc. (NK) EPS growth this year is 42.60%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Shaun Noe - 0
As on March 02, 2021, NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) started slowly as it slid -14.83% to $28.36. During the day, the stock rose to...
Read more
Company News

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) went down -5.13% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Shaun Noe - 0
Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) flaunted slowness of -5.13% at $1.48, as the Stock market unbolted on March 02, 2021. During the day, the...
Read more
Company News

Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) plunge -6.42% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Shaun Noe - 0
Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) open the trading on March 02, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -6.42% to $1.02. During...
Read more
Company News

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) last month performance of 36.93% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Shaun Noe - 0
Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) started the day on March 02, 2021, with a price decrease of -2.92% at $8.64. During the day, the...
Read more
Company News

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) is -2.90% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Shaun Noe - 0
As on March 02, 2021, Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) started slowly as it slid -2.65% to $1.65. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Company News

A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Nikola Corporation (NKLA) as it 5-day change was -9.14%

Shaun Noe - 0
Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) flaunted slowness of -1.27% at $17.89, as the Stock market unbolted on March 02, 2021. During the day, the stock...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.