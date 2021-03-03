CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 2.79

By Steve Mayer
CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD) started the day on March 02, 2021, with a price decrease of -15.52% at $7.62. During the day, the stock rose to $9.18 and sunk to $7.60 before settling in for the price of $9.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CRMD posted a 52-week range of $2.16-$18.80.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 8.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -19.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $32.13 million, simultaneously with a float of $31.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $257.63 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.94.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 30 employees. It has generated 9,442 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -547,769. The stock had 51.79 Receivables turnover and 0.01 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -57.63, operating margin was -7416.31 and Pretax Margin of -7587.87.

CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. CorMedix Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.40%, in contrast to 29.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 04, this organization’s Director bought 5,715 shares at the rate of 3.99, making the entire transaction reach 22,816 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 60,498. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 03, Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 1,150 for 4.07, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,681. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,150 in total.

CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.25) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -5801.29 while generating a return on equity of -114.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

CorMedix Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -19.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.91 in the upcoming year.

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CorMedix Inc. (CRMD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.86. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1288.16.

In the same vein, CRMD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.79, a figure that is expected to reach -0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.91 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CorMedix Inc. (CRMD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.64 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.47 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.48% While, its Average True Range was 2.07.

Raw Stochastic average of CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.63%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 228.33% that was higher than 126.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

