Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $1.6387: Right on the Precipice

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

As on March 02, 2021, Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) started slowly as it slid -2.46% to $1.98. During the day, the stock rose to $2.12 and sunk to $1.96 before settling in for the price of $2.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DOGZ posted a 52-week range of $0.78-$4.85.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 4.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -27.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -694.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $25.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $20.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $64.33 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.0937, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.6387.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 197 employees. It has generated 68,469 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -30,148. The stock had 4.86 Receivables turnover and 0.29 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +12.47, operating margin was -37.66 and Pretax Margin of -43.67.

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -44.03 while generating a return on equity of -15.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dogness (International) Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -694.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.25 in the upcoming year.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.35.

In the same vein, DOGZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.33, a figure that is expected to reach 0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Dogness (International) Corporation, DOGZ], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.51 million was lower the volume of 3.93 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 4.96% While, its Average True Range was 0.3351.

Raw Stochastic average of Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.67%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 158.84% that was higher than 126.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

