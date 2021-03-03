NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.80

By Shaun Noe
Company News

As on March 02, 2021, NanoViricides Inc. (AMEX: NNVC) got off with the flyer as it spiked 57.58% to $6.65. During the day, the stock rose to $8.71 and sunk to $6.52 before settling in for the price of $4.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NNVC posted a 52-week range of $2.85-$12.75.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -25.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -2.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $10.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $9.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $70.16 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.97.

NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. NanoViricides Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.49%, in contrast to 6.10% institutional ownership.

NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -83.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

NanoViricides Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -2.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in the upcoming year.

NanoViricides Inc. (AMEX: NNVC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 54.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.76.

In the same vein, NNVC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.91, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [NanoViricides Inc., NNVC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 26.28 million was better the volume of 3.68 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.45% While, its Average True Range was 0.87.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.85%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 57.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 205.18% that was higher than 105.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

The Facts You Need to Know about Itron Inc. (ITRI) Moving Forward

Markets Briefing Steve Mayer - 0
Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) released a positive update for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020. This quarter was highlighted by a record portfolio of...
Read more

One stock you can’t skip: Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]

Today's Spotlight Shaun Noe - 0
Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) stock prices have grown nearly 1,000% in the past 12 months. Despite this, some analysts feel that the shares have...
Read more

What the sentiment indicator is Signaling: CEVA Inc (CEVA)

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA) reported its fourth-quarter report on Tuesday, February 16; the company signed 21 new agreements generating record revenues. CEVA provides OEMs with...
Read more

A Stock Check: Which direction Pinterest Inc (PINS) will move from here?

Markets Briefing Shaun Noe - 0
The social networking company Pinterest Inc (PINS) rose 226% in the past year. If the price has increased significantly, is it worthwhile to acquire...
Read more

Why Should Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) Be On Your Radar?

Trading Directions Shaun Noe - 0
Growing demand for laptops has allowed Synaptics Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNA) to expand its touchpad sales. The company becomes a technology leader in its narrow...
Read more

Related Stories

Company News

Inseego Corp. (INSG) EPS growth this year is -324.00%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Shaun Noe - 0
Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) open the trading on March 02, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -29.61% to $10.58. During the...
Read more
Company News

Conformis Inc. (CFMS) went up 12.26% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Shaun Noe - 0
Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) started the day on March 02, 2021, with a price increase of 12.26% at $1.19. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Company News

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) plunge -1.44% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Shaun Noe - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 01, 2021, The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) set off with pace as it heaved 1.86%...
Read more
Company News

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) last month performance of -29.23% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Shaun Noe - 0
XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) open the trading on March 01, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 4.08% to $35.50. During the day, the...
Read more
Company News

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) is -0.29% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Shaun Noe - 0
Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) started the day on March 01, 2021, with a price increase of 0.36% at $8.34. During the day,...
Read more
Company News

A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) as it 5-day change was 5.94%

Shaun Noe - 0
As on March 01, 2021, Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) started slowly as it slid -2.06% to $91.35. During the day, the stock rose...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.