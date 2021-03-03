NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.80

As on March 02, 2021, NanoViricides Inc. (AMEX: NNVC) got off with the flyer as it spiked 57.58% to $6.65. During the day, the stock rose to $8.71 and sunk to $6.52 before settling in for the price of $4.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NNVC posted a 52-week range of $2.85-$12.75.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -25.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -2.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $10.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $9.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $70.16 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.97.

NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. NanoViricides Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.49%, in contrast to 6.10% institutional ownership.

NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -83.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

NanoViricides Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -2.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in the upcoming year.

NanoViricides Inc. (AMEX: NNVC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 54.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.76.

In the same vein, NNVC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.91, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [NanoViricides Inc., NNVC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 26.28 million was better the volume of 3.68 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.45% While, its Average True Range was 0.87.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.85%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 57.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 205.18% that was higher than 105.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.