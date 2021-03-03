The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) 14-day ATR is 0.85: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) established initial surge of 4.32% at $18.10, as the Stock market unbolted on March 02, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $18.4785 and sunk to $17.27 before settling in for the price of $17.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GT posted a 52-week range of $4.09-$17.69.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -5.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -46.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -301.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $234.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $232.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.15 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.37, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.11.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 62000 employees. It has generated 198,726 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -20,226. The stock had 6.78 Receivables turnover and 0.73 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +20.09, operating margin was -0.87 and Pretax Margin of -9.25.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company industry. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 82.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 10, this organization’s SR VP Global Operations & Tech bought 500 shares at the rate of 7.38, making the entire transaction reach 3,690 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,071.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.16) by $0.28. This company achieved a net margin of -10.18 while generating a return on equity of -33.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -301.50% and is forecasted to reach 1.54 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.13% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -46.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.85. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.34. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.62.

In the same vein, GT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.36, a figure that is expected to reach 0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, GT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 4.87 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.90% While, its Average True Range was 0.96.

Raw Stochastic average of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.32%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 92.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 81.29% that was higher than 70.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

