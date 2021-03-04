Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT) EPS is poised to hit 0.00 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Steve Mayer
Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE: CSLT) open the trading on March 03, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 9.45% to $2.20. During the day, the stock rose to $2.36 and sunk to $1.97 before settling in for the price of $2.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CSLT posted a 52-week range of $0.60-$2.15.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 14.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -49.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $154.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $111.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $352.90 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.19.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 440 employees. It has generated 333,430 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -141,325. The stock had 4.65 Receivables turnover and 0.72 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +64.53, operating margin was -8.51 and Pretax Margin of -42.39.

Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Health Information Services industry. Castlight Health Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.70%, in contrast to 78.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 19, this organization’s Director sold 17,119 shares at the rate of 1.72, making the entire transaction reach 29,491 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 314,029. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 17, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 59,615 for 1.89, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 112,887. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,337,540 in total.

Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -42.39 while generating a return on equity of -41.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Castlight Health Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -49.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE: CSLT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.41.

In the same vein, CSLT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.42, a figure that is expected to reach 0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT)

[Castlight Health Inc., CSLT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.07% While, its Average True Range was 0.22.

Raw Stochastic average of Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.92%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 79.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 98.08% that was higher than 78.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

