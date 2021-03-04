CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) went down -9.72% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

As on March 03, 2021, CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) started slowly as it slid -9.72% to $5.20. During the day, the stock rose to $5.90 and sunk to $5.20 before settling in for the price of $5.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CBAT posted a 52-week range of $0.36-$11.40.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 9.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -17.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -278.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $64.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $51.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $505.49 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.42.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 58 employees. It has generated 59,343 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -28,790. The stock had 1.12 Receivables turnover and 0.20 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +2.80, operating margin was -34.97 and Pretax Margin of -48.90.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry. CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 60.17%, in contrast to 0.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 03, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 2,151,017 shares at the rate of 0.48, making the entire transaction reach 1,032,488 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,702,615. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 03, Company’s CEO bought 2,062,619 for 0.48, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 990,057. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,726,705 in total.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2010, the company posted -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by -$0.26. This company achieved a net margin of -48.51 while generating a return on equity of -154.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -278.20%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -17.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.89. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 18.86.

In the same vein, CBAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.14.

Technical Analysis of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [CBAK Energy Technology Inc., CBAT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.32 million was lower the volume of 12.48 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.31% While, its Average True Range was 0.86.

Raw Stochastic average of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.11%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 117.90% that was lower than 189.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.