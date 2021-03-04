Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) EPS growth this year is 102.60%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

By Shaun Noe
Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) open the trading on March 03, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 5.95% to $2.85. During the day, the stock rose to $3.2599 and sunk to $2.70 before settling in for the price of $2.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CREX posted a 52-week range of $0.52-$5.98.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 18.70% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 102.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $10.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $34.23 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.75.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 100 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 315,980 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 10,380. The stock had 5.08 Receivables turnover and 0.88 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +39.52, operating margin was -1.14 and Pretax Margin of +3.58.

Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. Creative Realities Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.80%, in contrast to 17.40% institutional ownership.

Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.03) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +3.29 while generating a return on equity of 5.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Creative Realities Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 102.60%.

Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Creative Realities Inc. (CREX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.85.

In the same vein, CREX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.60.

Technical Analysis of Creative Realities Inc. (CREX)

[Creative Realities Inc., CREX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.63% While, its Average True Range was 0.38.

Raw Stochastic average of Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.91%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 69.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 129.73% that was higher than 107.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

