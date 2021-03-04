Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of -0.09

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) open the trading on March 03, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -8.86% to $3.60. During the day, the stock rose to $3.95 and sunk to $3.5201 before settling in for the price of $3.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EVFM posted a 52-week range of $1.91-$6.87.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 42.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 65.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $81.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $78.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $303.16 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.97.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.00%, in contrast to 41.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 17, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer bought 7,760 shares at the rate of 2.17, making the entire transaction reach 16,839 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 258,168. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 17, Company’s General Counsel and Secretary bought 9,090 for 2.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 19,998. This particular insider is now the holder of 143,542 in total.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.44) by $0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 65.40% and is forecasted to reach -1.36 in the upcoming year.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1010.52.

In the same vein, EVFM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.93, a figure that is expected to reach -0.36 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM)

[Evofem Biosciences Inc., EVFM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.46% While, its Average True Range was 0.40.

Raw Stochastic average of Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.86%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 118.44% that was higher than 70.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

