Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) went down -6.06% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) started the day on March 03, 2021, with a price decrease of -6.06% at $12.87. During the day, the stock rose to $13.92 and sunk to $12.62 before settling in for the price of $13.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HIMX posted a 52-week range of $1.73-$17.88.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 5.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 30.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 789.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $172.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $123.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.16 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.68.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1975 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.88, operating margin was +6.53 and Pretax Margin of +6.48.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. Himax Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.30%, in contrast to 16.20% institutional ownership.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.17) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +5.31 while generating a return on equity of 10.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

Himax Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 789.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.16 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 30.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.36. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.66, and its Beta score is 1.97. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.44. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.37.

In the same vein, HIMX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.54, a figure that is expected to reach 0.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.8 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.24 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.51% While, its Average True Range was 1.37.

Raw Stochastic average of Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.28%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 25.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 74.47% that was lower than 87.55% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

