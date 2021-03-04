Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) surge 12.16% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) established initial surge of 7.79% at $4.15, as the Stock market unbolted on March 03, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $4.35 and sunk to $3.705 before settling in for the price of $3.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JE posted a 52-week range of $3.41-$34.65.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -41.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $48.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $44.87 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $199.41 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.18.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 880 workers. It has generated 3,150,919 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -338,818. The stock had 4.57 Receivables turnover and 1.87 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +21.45, operating margin was +4.28 and Pretax Margin of -10.49.

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Just Energy Group Inc. industry. Just Energy Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.79%, in contrast to 17.89% institutional ownership.

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2017, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.13) by $0.76. This company achieved a net margin of -10.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Just Energy Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -41.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.52 in the upcoming year.

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Just Energy Group Inc. (JE). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.76.

In the same vein, JE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.76, a figure that is expected to reach 0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Just Energy Group Inc. (JE)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Just Energy Group Inc., JE]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 4.51 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.43% While, its Average True Range was 0.69.

Raw Stochastic average of Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.48%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 17.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 185.34% that was higher than 109.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

