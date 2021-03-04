Kubient Inc. (KBNT) last month volatility was 18.86%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Kubient Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT) open the trading on March 03, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 5.07% to $7.88. During the day, the stock rose to $8.59 and sunk to $7.6167 before settling in for the price of $7.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KBNT posted a 52-week range of $2.10-$16.26.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -10.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $106.38 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.81.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 11 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -736.58, operating margin was -1866.63 and Pretax Margin of -2326.61.

Kubient Inc. (KBNT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. Kubient Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.60%, in contrast to 6.10% institutional ownership.

Kubient Inc. (KBNT) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.36) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -2326.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kubient Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -10.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in the upcoming year.

Kubient Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kubient Inc. (KBNT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 60.11.

Technical Analysis of Kubient Inc. (KBNT)

[Kubient Inc., KBNT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.16% While, its Average True Range was 1.50.

Raw Stochastic average of Kubient Inc. (KBNT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 38.92%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 14.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 213.85% that was higher than 138.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

