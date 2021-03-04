MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) EPS growth this year is -42.50%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on March 03, 2021, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) got off with the flyer as it spiked 25.18% to $10.64. During the day, the stock rose to $12.60 and sunk to $9.0901 before settling in for the price of $8.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, YGMZ posted a 52-week range of $3.66-$58.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -42.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $12.37 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $131.62 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.06.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 210 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.22, operating margin was +9.10 and Pretax Margin of +8.38.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Trucking industry. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 74.25%, in contrast to 0.30% institutional ownership.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +5.59 while generating a return on equity of 16.24.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -42.50%.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.60.

Technical Analysis of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, YGMZ], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.24 million was better the volume of 1.0 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.92% While, its Average True Range was 2.29.