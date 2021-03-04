OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (OPHC) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $129.06K

By Zach King
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 03, 2021, OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OPHC) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.88% to $3.96. During the day, the stock rose to $5.01 and sunk to $3.85 before settling in for the price of $4.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OPHC posted a 52-week range of $1.68-$5.40.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was -0.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -18.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -208.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.04 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.88.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 17 employees. It has generated 281,895 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -17.49 and Pretax Margin of -21.51.

OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (OPHC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. OptimumBank Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 2.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 18, this organization’s Director bought 2,500 shares at the rate of 3.10, making the entire transaction reach 7,750 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 20,400. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 17, Company’s Director bought 6,400 for 3.09, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 19,776. This particular insider is now the holder of 17,900 in total.

OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (OPHC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -20.54 while generating a return on equity of -17.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

OptimumBank Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -208.50%.

OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OPHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (OPHC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.88.

In the same vein, OPHC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.52.

Technical Analysis of OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (OPHC)

Going through the that latest performance of [OptimumBank Holdings Inc., OPHC]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.54 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.18 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.28% While, its Average True Range was 0.58.

Raw Stochastic average of OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (OPHC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.32%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 28.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 86.53% that was higher than 60.36% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Related Stories

