Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) last week performance was -3.28%

By Steve Mayer
New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX: GBR) established initial surge of 7.66% at $5.90, as the Stock market unbolted on March 03, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $6.35 and sunk to $5.10 before settling in for the price of $5.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GBR posted a 52-week range of $0.55-$30.99.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -16.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -123.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.13 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $29.91 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.25.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 24 employees. It has generated 118,000 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -470,400. The stock had 0.14 Receivables turnover and 0.09 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -16.27, operating margin was -86.10 and Pretax Margin of -398.64.

New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the New Concept Energy Inc. industry. New Concept Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 45.10%, in contrast to 2.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 01, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 11,126 shares at the rate of 5.81, making the entire transaction reach 64,674 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,245,162. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 26, Company’s 10% Owner sold 20,000 for 5.80, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 115,900. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,256,288 in total.

New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -398.64 while generating a return on equity of -65.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

New Concept Energy Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -123.30%.

New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX: GBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 38.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 149.57.

In the same vein, GBR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.01.

Technical Analysis of New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [New Concept Energy Inc., GBR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 3.38 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.63% While, its Average True Range was 1.29.

Raw Stochastic average of New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.21%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 25.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 127.20% that was lower than 436.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

