Sunrun Inc. (RUN) volume hits 6.04 million: A New Opening for Investors

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 03, 2021, Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) had a quiet start as it plunged -12.00% to $56.62. During the day, the stock rose to $64.16 and sunk to $55.65 before settling in for the price of $64.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RUN posted a 52-week range of $7.84-$100.93.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 24.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -5.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -684.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $192.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $189.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.36 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $74.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $53.34.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 3800 employees. It has generated 108,493 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -20,399. The stock had 10.28 Receivables turnover and 0.09 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.81, operating margin was -50.44 and Pretax Margin of -74.55.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Solar industry. Sunrun Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.00%, in contrast to 92.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 16, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 40,000 shares at the rate of 83.97, making the entire transaction reach 3,358,830 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,422,156. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 10, Company’s Director sold 47,334 for 78.14, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,698,703. This particular insider is now the holder of 267,569 in total.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.12) by -$0.87. This company achieved a net margin of -18.80 while generating a return on equity of -4.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -684.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.25 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 47.82% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -5.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sunrun Inc. (RUN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.93. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $1826.45, and its Beta score is 2.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.25.

In the same vein, RUN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.03, a figure that is expected to reach 0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sunrun Inc. (RUN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Sunrun Inc., RUN]. Its last 5-days volume of 5.76 million was inferior to the volume of 5.98 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.09% While, its Average True Range was 6.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Sunrun Inc. (RUN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.33%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 101.78% that was higher than 74.21% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

