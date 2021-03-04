T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) is predicted to post EPS of -0.07 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

By Steve Mayer
Markets

As on March 03, 2021, T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) started slowly as it slid -8.56% to $2.03. During the day, the stock rose to $2.25 and sunk to $2.01 before settling in for the price of $2.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TTOO posted a 52-week range of $0.23-$3.79.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 133.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -2.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $147.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $140.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $305.56 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.10, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.52.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 151 employees. It has generated 55,199 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -390,768. The stock had 3.62 Receivables turnover and 0.18 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -101.12, operating margin was -624.57 and Pretax Margin of -707.93.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry. T2 Biosystems Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 14.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 23, this organization’s General Counsel sold 7,280 shares at the rate of 2.06, making the entire transaction reach 14,997 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 65,347. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 23, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 5,250 for 2.04, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,710. This particular insider is now the holder of 35,485 in total.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.08) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -707.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

T2 Biosystems Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -2.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in the upcoming year.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 22.80.

In the same vein, TTOO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.68, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [T2 Biosystems Inc., TTOO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.77 million was lower the volume of 16.4 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.12% While, its Average True Range was 0.32.

Raw Stochastic average of T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.69%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 100.22% that was lower than 118.87% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

