The AES Corporation (AES) EPS growth this year is -85.80%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

By Shaun Noe
Company News

As on March 03, 2021, The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.30% to $26.89. During the day, the stock rose to $26.94 and sunk to $26.35 before settling in for the price of $26.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AES posted a 52-week range of $8.11-$29.07.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Utilities sector firm’s annual sales growth was -3.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -32.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -85.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $665.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $662.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.74 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.91, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.50.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 8200 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +27.88, operating margin was +26.17 and Pretax Margin of +5.05.

The AES Corporation (AES) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Utilities – Diversified industry. The AES Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 96.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 11, this organization’s Director bought 500,000 shares at the rate of 12.22, making the entire transaction reach 6,110,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,346,500. Preceding that transaction, on May 15, Company’s Director bought 500,000 for 11.67, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,835,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,846,500 in total.

The AES Corporation (AES) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.44) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +0.45 while generating a return on equity of 1.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

The AES Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -85.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.68 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -32.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The AES Corporation (AES). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.99. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $488.91, and its Beta score is 0.87. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.84. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 47.83.

In the same vein, AES’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.06, a figure that is expected to reach 0.34 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The AES Corporation (AES)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [The AES Corporation, AES], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.58 million was lower the volume of 7.19 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.66% While, its Average True Range was 0.95.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of The AES Corporation (AES) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.81%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 38.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.90% that was higher than 38.50% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

Intel (INTC) Intends to appeal against Court order for Violation of VLSI Tech

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
In the last quarter, Intel's (INTC) share price rose 29%. On Tuesday, Intel fell 2.6% after Federal Judge Jim Davis ruled the company must...
Read more

The Facts You Need to Know about Itron Inc. (ITRI) Moving Forward

Markets Briefing Steve Mayer - 0
Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) released a positive update for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020. This quarter was highlighted by a record portfolio of...
Read more

One stock you can’t skip: Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]

Today's Spotlight Shaun Noe - 0
Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) stock prices have grown nearly 1,000% in the past 12 months. Despite this, some analysts feel that the shares have...
Read more

What the sentiment indicator is Signaling: CEVA Inc (CEVA)

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA) reported its fourth-quarter report on Tuesday, February 16; the company signed 21 new agreements generating record revenues. CEVA provides OEMs with...
Read more

A Stock Check: Which direction Pinterest Inc (PINS) will move from here?

Markets Briefing Shaun Noe - 0
The social networking company Pinterest Inc (PINS) rose 226% in the past year. If the price has increased significantly, is it worthwhile to acquire...
Read more

Related Stories

Company News

Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) last month performance of -24.71% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Shaun Noe - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 03, 2021, Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.88%...
Read more
Company News

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is 5.00% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Shaun Noe - 0
Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) open the trading on March 03, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 0.15% to $38.82. During the day,...
Read more
Company News

A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) as it 5-day change was -2.91%

Shaun Noe - 0
Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) started the day on March 03, 2021, with a price decrease of -1.90% at $5.68. During the day,...
Read more
Company News

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) went up 0.36% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Shaun Noe - 0
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) established initial surge of 0.36% at $22.43, as the Stock market unbolted on March 03, 2021. During the...
Read more
Company News

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) last week performance was -0.88%

Shaun Noe - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 03, 2021, Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.05%...
Read more
Company News

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) plunge -5.83% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Shaun Noe - 0
Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) open the trading on March 03, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -5.83% to $1.13. During the...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.