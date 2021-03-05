Beam Global (BEEM) Open at price of $36.58: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) flaunted slowness of -16.93% at $30.66, as the Stock market unbolted on March 04, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $36.625 and sunk to $28.8668 before settling in for the price of $36.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BEEM posted a 52-week range of $6.09-$75.90.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 37.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 29.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $6.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $247.73 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $58.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $26.31.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 26 employees. It has generated 146,044 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -112,398. The stock had 4.97 Receivables turnover and 0.95 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -3.01, operating margin was -64.00 and Pretax Margin of -76.90.

Beam Global (BEEM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Beam Global industry. Beam Global’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.50%, in contrast to 30.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 27, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 4,050 shares at the rate of 61.78, making the entire transaction reach 250,212 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 41,482. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 20, Company’s Director sold 5,000 for 25.82, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 129,100. This particular insider is now the holder of 58,034 in total.

Beam Global (BEEM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.15) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -76.96 while generating a return on equity of -235.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Beam Global’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 29.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in the upcoming year.

Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Beam Global (BEEM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 55.05.

In the same vein, BEEM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.77, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Beam Global (BEEM)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Beam Global, BEEM]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.65 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.34% While, its Average True Range was 6.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Beam Global (BEEM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.74%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 114.02% that was lower than 134.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.