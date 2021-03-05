Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) plunge -7.82% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) started the day on March 04, 2021, with a price decrease of -3.86% at $2.24. During the day, the stock rose to $2.55 and sunk to $2.06 before settling in for the price of $2.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HUSA posted a 52-week range of $0.86-$6.36.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was 22.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -904.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $6.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.84 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.74.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2 employees. It has generated 498,996 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,257,847. The stock had 9.23 Receivables turnover and 0.13 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -23.07, operating margin was -159.12 and Pretax Margin of -252.08.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. Houston American Energy Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.70%, in contrast to 3.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 26, this organization’s Director sold 16,715 shares at the rate of 2.63, making the entire transaction reach 43,960 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 142,976.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -252.08 while generating a return on equity of -37.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Houston American Energy Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -904.30%.

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 28.07.

In the same vein, HUSA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.49.

Technical Analysis of Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.48 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.54 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.35.

Raw Stochastic average of Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.18%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 16.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 133.02% that was higher than 129.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.