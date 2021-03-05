Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) Moves 0.20% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) open the trading on March 04, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 0.20% to $9.99. During the day, the stock rose to $10.315 and sunk to $9.965 before settling in for the price of $9.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IRWD posted a 52-week range of $7.99-$12.61.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 21.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 74.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $160.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $155.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.57 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.40.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 232 employees. It has generated 1,678,978 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 457,655. The stock had 3.25 Receivables turnover and 0.81 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +98.28, operating margin was +40.65 and Pretax Margin of +27.95.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 02, this organization’s Director bought 500,000 shares at the rate of 9.56, making the entire transaction reach 4,780,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,390,000. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 01, Company’s Director bought 344,900 for 9.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,311,040. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,890,000 in total.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.29) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +27.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 74.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.05 in the upcoming year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.49. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.14, and its Beta score is 1.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.04. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.43.

In the same vein, IRWD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.66, a figure that is expected to reach 0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD)

[Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc., IRWD] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.39% While, its Average True Range was 0.49.

Raw Stochastic average of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.06%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 75.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.46% that was higher than 35.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.