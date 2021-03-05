Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.16M

By Zach King
Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) started the day on March 04, 2021, with a price decrease of -11.86% at $1.71. During the day, the stock rose to $1.9347 and sunk to $1.62 before settling in for the price of $1.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KTRA posted a 52-week range of $0.38-$3.35.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 72.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $24.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $24.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $48.65 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.8372, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3720.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Kintara Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 1.60% institutional ownership.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.14) by -$0.08. This company achieved a return on equity of -818.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 72.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.70 in the upcoming year.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.30.

In the same vein, KTRA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.05, a figure that is expected to reach -0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.70 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.76 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.51 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.66% While, its Average True Range was 0.2721.

Raw Stochastic average of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.42%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 8.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 106.82% that was higher than 97.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

