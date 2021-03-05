No matter how cynical the overall market is Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) performance over the last week is recorded -7.62%

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) open the trading on March 03, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -8.17% to $30.44. During the day, the stock rose to $33.36 and sunk to $29.57 before settling in for the price of $33.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SKLZ posted a 52-week range of $9.81-$46.30.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $291.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $103.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.88 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $28.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.34.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry. Skillz Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.16%, in contrast to 29.80% institutional ownership.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Skillz Inc. (SKLZ). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 45.04.

Technical Analysis of Skillz Inc. (SKLZ)

[Skillz Inc., SKLZ] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.71% While, its Average True Range was 3.59.

Raw Stochastic average of Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.38%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 22.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 94.79% that was lower than 102.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

