ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) is 7.92% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

By Shaun Noe
Company News

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) started the day on March 03, 2021, with a price decrease of -1.86% at $39.68. During the day, the stock rose to $41.00 and sunk to $39.27 before settling in for the price of $40.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ON posted a 52-week range of $8.17-$42.38.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 8.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $411.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $405.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.32 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $36.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $26.36.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 31000 workers. It has generated 169,516 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 7,555. The stock had 7.61 Receivables turnover and 0.61 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.36, operating margin was +7.92 and Pretax Margin of +3.36.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 13, this organization’s EVP & Chief Operating Officer sold 104,462 shares at the rate of 27.96, making the entire transaction reach 2,921,144 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 489,025. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 11, Company’s Exec VP Sales & Marketing sold 27,818 for 27.93, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 776,887. This particular insider is now the holder of 210,880 in total.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.28) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +4.46 while generating a return on equity of 6.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.97 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.78% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.92. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $71.88, and its Beta score is 1.97. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.91. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 30.59.

In the same vein, ON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.55, a figure that is expected to reach 0.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.97 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON), its last 5-days Average volume was 7.26 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 7.65 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.12% While, its Average True Range was 2.02.

Raw Stochastic average of ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.42%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 49.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 60.23% that was higher than 38.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

