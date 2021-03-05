Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $550.18K

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) started the day on March 04, 2021, with a price decrease of -10.86% at $10.92. During the day, the stock rose to $12.50 and sunk to $10.20 before settling in for the price of $12.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ONDS posted a 52-week range of $3.75-$16.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $19.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $17.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $301.94 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.53.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 21 employees. It has generated 14,563 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +55.68, operating margin was -4797.99 and Pretax Margin of -6052.17.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. Ondas Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.40%, in contrast to 5.90% institutional ownership.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -6052.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ondas Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in the upcoming year.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 150.97.

In the same vein, ONDS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.64, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.51 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.63 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.31% While, its Average True Range was 1.43.

Raw Stochastic average of Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 45.52%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 12.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 128.98% that was lower than 245.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.