Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN) EPS is poised to hit -0.03 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Steve Mayer
Palatin Technologies Inc. (AMEX: PTN) started the day on March 04, 2021, with a price decrease of -8.81% at $0.70. During the day, the stock rose to $0.75 and sunk to $0.66 before settling in for the price of $0.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PTN posted a 52-week range of $0.35-$1.30.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -60.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -158.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $236.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $221.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $168.61 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8594, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5893.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 20 employees. It has generated 5,899 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,121,301. The stock had 0.00 Receivables turnover and 0.00 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -20007.61 and Pretax Margin of -19006.88.

Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Palatin Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.20%, in contrast to 13.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 18, this organization’s Director bought 54,000 shares at the rate of 0.41, making the entire transaction reach 22,140 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 728,638. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 29, Company’s Director sold 54,000 for 0.46, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 24,980. This particular insider is now the holder of 643,472 in total.

Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.02) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -19006.88 while generating a return on equity of -24.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Palatin Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -158.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in the upcoming year.

Palatin Technologies Inc. (AMEX: PTN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10.

In the same vein, PTN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.11, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Palatin Technologies Inc. (AMEX: PTN), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.68 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 8.06 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.40% While, its Average True Range was 0.0938.

Raw Stochastic average of Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.04%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 7.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 98.64% that was lower than 115.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

