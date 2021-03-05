Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) last week performance was -21.66%

As on March 04, 2021, Retractable Technologies Inc. (AMEX: RVP) started slowly as it slid -13.11% to $12.19. During the day, the stock rose to $14.36 and sunk to $11.77 before settling in for the price of $14.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RVP posted a 52-week range of $0.97-$21.50.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 219.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $33.37 million, simultaneously with a float of $15.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $408.61 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.78.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 140 employees. It has generated 298,551 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 22,487. The stock had 7.19 Receivables turnover and 1.01 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.83, operating margin was +7.11 and Pretax Margin of +7.55.

Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Retractable Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 41.90%, in contrast to 21.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 02, this organization’s Director sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 19.58, making the entire transaction reach 97,900 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 95,000. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 01, Company’s Director sold 2,500 for 20.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 50,125. This particular insider is now the holder of 100,000 in total.

Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +7.53 while generating a return on equity of 11.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Retractable Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 219.60%.

Retractable Technologies Inc. (AMEX: RVP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.99. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.03, and its Beta score is 1.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.54. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 340.51.

In the same vein, RVP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.49.

Technical Analysis of Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Retractable Technologies Inc., RVP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.64 million was lower the volume of 1.49 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.36% While, its Average True Range was 1.79.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.67%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 91.22% that was lower than 118.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.