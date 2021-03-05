Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (SSPK) 14-day ATR is 2.76: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on March 04, 2021, Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SSPK) started slowly as it slid -3.24% to $19.11. During the day, the stock rose to $20.50 and sunk to $16.75 before settling in for the price of $19.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SSPK posted a 52-week range of $9.51-$29.50.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $584.38 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.74.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (SSPK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Shell Companies industry. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.60%, in contrast to 71.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 10, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 1,266,608 shares at the rate of 14.23, making the entire transaction reach 18,027,646 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,754,420. Preceding that transaction, on May 13, Company’s 10% Owner bought 50,000 for 9.88, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 494,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,021,028 in total.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SSPK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (SSPK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.76.

In the same vein, SSPK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.03.

Technical Analysis of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (SSPK)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Silver Spike Acquisition Corp., SSPK], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.71 million was lower the volume of 1.46 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.74% While, its Average True Range was 2.86.

Raw Stochastic average of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (SSPK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.69%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 18.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 73.44% that was lower than 92.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.