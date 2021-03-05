Uxin Limited (UXIN) recent quarterly performance of -24.09% is not showing the real picture

By Steve Mayer
Markets

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) flaunted slowness of -7.14% at $1.04, as the Stock market unbolted on March 04, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $1.13 and sunk to $1.00 before settling in for the price of $1.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UXIN posted a 52-week range of $0.72-$2.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 67.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $332.52 million, simultaneously with a float of $191.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $313.16 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1843, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2242.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 6455 employees. It has generated 35,604 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -29,734. The stock had 0.71 Receivables turnover and 0.25 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +56.59, operating margin was -69.13 and Pretax Margin of -85.67.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Uxin Limited industry. Uxin Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.23%, in contrast to 29.60% institutional ownership.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.09) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -83.51 while generating a return on equity of -92.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Uxin Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 67.50%.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Uxin Limited (UXIN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.73.

In the same vein, UXIN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.42.

Technical Analysis of Uxin Limited (UXIN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Uxin Limited, UXIN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 6.47 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.36% While, its Average True Range was 0.1239.

Raw Stochastic average of Uxin Limited (UXIN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.39%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.45% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 73.99% that was lower than 110.01% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

