VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (VIH) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.45 million

By Steve Mayer
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 04, 2021, VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ: VIH) had a quiet start as it plunged -8.47% to $12.64. During the day, the stock rose to $14.18 and sunk to $12.35 before settling in for the price of $13.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VIH posted a 52-week range of $9.60-$22.56.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $20.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $262.12 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.61.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (VIH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Shell Companies industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 29, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 717 shares at the rate of 14.65, making the entire transaction reach 10,504 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,701,555. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 28, Company’s 10% Owner bought 3,577 for 13.98, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 50,006. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,705,132 in total.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ: VIH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (VIH). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.70.

Technical Analysis of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (VIH)

Going through the that latest performance of [VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings, VIH]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.8 million was inferior to the volume of 1.61 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 4.72% While, its Average True Range was 1.75.

