InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (IPV) recent quarterly performance of 23.18% is not showing the real picture

By Steve Mayer
As on March 04, 2021, InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: IPV) started slowly as it slid -12.58% to $13.55. During the day, the stock rose to $15.20 and sunk to $13.51 before settling in for the price of $15.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IPV posted a 52-week range of $9.15-$21.83.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $456.64 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.83.

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (IPV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Shell Companies industry. InterPrivate Acquisition Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.25%, in contrast to 45.30% institutional ownership.

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: IPV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (IPV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.58.

In the same vein, IPV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.04.

Technical Analysis of InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (IPV)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [InterPrivate Acquisition Corp., IPV], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.35 million was better the volume of 1.34 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.54% While, its Average True Range was 1.64.

Raw Stochastic average of InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (IPV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.10%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 117.21% that was higher than 86.61% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

