AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG) went up 18.57% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

By Shaun Noe
Company News

AmpliTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG) started the day on March 05, 2021, with a price increase of 18.57% at $9.96. During the day, the stock rose to $10.2534 and sunk to $8.23 before settling in for the price of $8.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMPG posted a 52-week range of $0.54-$19.80.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 19.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -98.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $50.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $21.71 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.58.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 5 workers. It has generated 164,349 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 313. The stock had 7.09 Receivables turnover and 1.31 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +50.15, operating margin was +5.09 and Pretax Margin of +0.19.

AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +0.19 while generating a return on equity of 0.59.

AmpliTech Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -98.10%.

AmpliTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.87.

In the same vein, AMPG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.01.

Technical Analysis of AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of AmpliTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.59 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.24 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.34% While, its Average True Range was 1.87.

Raw Stochastic average of AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.92%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 28.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 463.67% that was higher than 228.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

