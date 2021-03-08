Cerus Corporation (CERS) 14-day ATR is 0.53: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) established initial surge of 5.08% at $6.20, as the Stock market unbolted on March 05, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $6.26 and sunk to $5.51 before settling in for the price of $5.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CERS posted a 52-week range of $2.71-$8.87.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 27.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 28.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $167.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $163.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $992.50 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.65.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 270 employees. It has generated 340,444 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -221,693. The stock had 4.35 Receivables turnover and 0.48 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +52.83, operating margin was -87.43 and Pretax Margin of -64.81.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Cerus Corporation industry. Cerus Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 83.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 16, this organization’s Director sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 7.78, making the entire transaction reach 77,797 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 59,868. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 08, Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 8,125 for 8.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 65,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 48,585 in total.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.09) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -65.12 while generating a return on equity of -74.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cerus Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 28.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in the upcoming year.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cerus Corporation (CERS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.69.

In the same vein, CERS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.37, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cerus Corporation (CERS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Cerus Corporation, CERS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 2.16 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.27% While, its Average True Range was 0.55.

Raw Stochastic average of Cerus Corporation (CERS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.23%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 28.28% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 60.91% that was higher than 60.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

