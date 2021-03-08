ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) EPS growth this year is 34.60%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

By Steve Mayer
Markets

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) started the day on March 05, 2021, with a price increase of 3.68% at $17.77. During the day, the stock rose to $17.90 and sunk to $15.06 before settling in for the price of $17.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WISH posted a 52-week range of $16.34-$32.85.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 34.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $566.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $448.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.06 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.53.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 828 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +76.70, operating margin was -7.57 and Pretax Margin of -6.73.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. ContextLogic Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.40%, in contrast to 95.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 24, this organization’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 36,901 shares at the rate of 19.65, making the entire transaction reach 725,105 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 24, Company’s Vice President of Data Science sold 17,626 for 19.65, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 346,351. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -6.79 while generating a return on equity of -138.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

ContextLogic Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 34.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in the upcoming year.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ContextLogic Inc. (WISH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.33.

In the same vein, WISH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.83, a figure that is expected to reach -3.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.33 at the market close of one year from today.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

Technical Analysis of ContextLogic Inc. (WISH)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.88 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 5.49 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.79% While, its Average True Range was 1.89.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

Intel (INTC) Intends to appeal against Court order for Violation of VLSI Tech

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
In the last quarter, Intel's (INTC) share price rose 29%. On Tuesday, Intel fell 2.6% after Federal Judge Jim Davis ruled the company must...
Read more

The Facts You Need to Know about Itron Inc. (ITRI) Moving Forward

Markets Briefing Steve Mayer - 0
Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) released a positive update for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020. This quarter was highlighted by a record portfolio of...
Read more

One stock you can’t skip: Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]

Today's Spotlight Shaun Noe - 0
Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) stock prices have grown nearly 1,000% in the past 12 months. Despite this, some analysts feel that the shares have...
Read more

What the sentiment indicator is Signaling: CEVA Inc (CEVA)

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA) reported its fourth-quarter report on Tuesday, February 16; the company signed 21 new agreements generating record revenues. CEVA provides OEMs with...
Read more

A Stock Check: Which direction Pinterest Inc (PINS) will move from here?

Markets Briefing Shaun Noe - 0
The social networking company Pinterest Inc (PINS) rose 226% in the past year. If the price has increased significantly, is it worthwhile to acquire...
Read more

Related Stories

Markets

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) last month volatility was 8.28%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Steve Mayer - 0
As on March 05, 2021, Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.99% to $21.91. During the day,...
Read more
Markets

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) volume hits 1.62 million: A New Opening for Investors

Steve Mayer - 0
Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) established initial surge of 3.28% at $5.35, as the Stock market unbolted on March 05, 2021. During the day,...
Read more
Markets

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) Open at price of $7.15: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Steve Mayer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 05, 2021, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) set off with pace as it heaved 0.42%...
Read more
Markets

The key reasons why TC PipeLines LP (TCP) is -23.89% away from 52-week high?

Steve Mayer - 0
TC PipeLines LP (NYSE: TCP) open the trading on 3/5/2021, with great promise as it jumped 1.65% to $30.21 before settling in for the...
Read more
Markets

No matter how cynical the overall market is ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) performance over the last week is recorded -12.27%

Steve Mayer - 0
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) started the day on March 05, 2021, with a price increase of 0.61% at $45.99. During the day, the...
Read more
Markets

Precigen Inc. (PGEN) 14-day ATR is 0.77: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Steve Mayer - 0
As on March 05, 2021, Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.17% to $8.45. During the day, the...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.